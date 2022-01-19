Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.93.

UAA stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

