Unifty (NIF) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and $3.69 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $34.70 or 0.00083098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.55 or 0.07429186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.43 or 1.00009134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

