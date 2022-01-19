Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,516.50 ($47.98) on Monday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,504.86 ($47.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($67.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,919.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,003.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

