Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $46.45

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $49.23. Unilever shares last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 301,467 shares traded.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

