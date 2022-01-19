Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €39.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €39.30 ($44.66) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.68).

ETR UN01 opened at €41.67 ($47.35) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

