United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

