United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 3,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.