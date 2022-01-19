United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 3,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
