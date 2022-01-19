United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UAMY stock remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,334. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

