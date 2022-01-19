Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Down 4.6%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.29. 3,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

