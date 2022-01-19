Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 116,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,033. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.