Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The stock has a market cap of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.03. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.