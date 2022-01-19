US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.