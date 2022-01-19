US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PLD opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

