US Bancorp DE Has $34.30 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

