US Bancorp DE Purchases 84,976 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

