US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 732,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

