USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.82. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 74,308 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on USDP. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). USD Partners had a return on equity of 188.92% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USD Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 54.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

