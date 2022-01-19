Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $298.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

