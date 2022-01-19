Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $11,899,000.

VWOB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,880. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

