Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.02. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,163. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.57.

