Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

