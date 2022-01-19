Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $201,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

