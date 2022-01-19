Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $762.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.