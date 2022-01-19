Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VERO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Venus Concept by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.