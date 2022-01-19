Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Short Interest Update

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,496.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,384,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vericel by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

