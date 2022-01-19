Veris Residential Inc Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Veris Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year.

Shares of VRE opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

