Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.53

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.53 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 464.40 ($6.34). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.62), with a volume of 191,299 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.94) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.94) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.62) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.29 ($7.52).

The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 448.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.22.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

