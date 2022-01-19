ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $23,097,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

