Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $56,523.90 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

