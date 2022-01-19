Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,069 shares of company stock worth $10,458,714 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Hayward stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

