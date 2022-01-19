Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.26.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

