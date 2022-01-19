Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after buying an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.