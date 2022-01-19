Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

