Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 429,934 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

