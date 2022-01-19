Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

