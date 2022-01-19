Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.78 ($3.14).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 185 ($2.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 190.20 ($2.60). 2,102,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.67. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 125.95 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,272.97).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

