Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vistra were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

