Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $631,840.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE VCRA remained flat at $$78.92 on Wednesday. 4,023,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

