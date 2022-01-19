Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

