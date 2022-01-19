W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. 526,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

