W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $89.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

