Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $313.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength in the e-commerce business. The company is aggressively leveraging technology platforms to better serve and protect customers, as well as employees. In addition to these, its business banks on accretive acquisitions and focuses on enhancing shareholder value. Moreover, the company has been adjusting business per the needs of customers, reducing costs in affected markets and improving efficiency. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, any upward price pressure on raw materials may pressurize the company’s margins and competitive pressures could result in price erosion or reduction in market acceptance.”

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $292.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,458,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Watsco by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

