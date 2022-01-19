WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $337.44 million and $11.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.80 or 0.07458282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.55 or 0.99860116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007637 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

