Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $32.61

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $30.96. Weatherford International shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

