Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $32.61

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $30.96. Weatherford International shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.