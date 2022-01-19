Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $32.61

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $30.96. Weatherford International shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
