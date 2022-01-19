Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/14/2022 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00.
- 12/16/2021 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.
NASDAQ HON traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. 112,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
