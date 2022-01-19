Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2022 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

1/4/2022 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

1/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00.

12/16/2021 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. 112,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

