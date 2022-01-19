Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of HOWL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

