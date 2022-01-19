Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

