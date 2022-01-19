Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $18.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
