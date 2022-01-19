Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DMO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.