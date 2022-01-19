Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

DMO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.