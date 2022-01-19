Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

